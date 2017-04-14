Bountiful, Beautiful Gardens are Possible!

Contributed by Linda Whitlock, Consumer Horticulture Educator- MSU Extension

Kalamazoo County (MICH.) – Would you like gardens that are the envy of your neighborhood? How about bragging rights to growing the tastiest produce? Kalamazoo Master Gardener volunteers will gladly help you at the 10th annual P lant Sale on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This sale will be inside the Kalamazoo County building located at 3299 Gull Road (Nazareth complex), Kalamazoo. Everyone is invited, whether you already have a green thumb or aspire to have one!

You will be able to choose from top quality flowering perennials & annuals, vegetables, herbs, and native plants all grown locally by Kalamazoo Specialty Plants, Red Barn Greenhouse, Riverview Launch and Schram’s Greenhouse. Lush hanging baskets that were available from Countryview Showplace in previous years, and custom grown pizza baskets (containing tomatoes and herbs) will make beautiful additions to your home or your mother’s house. A variety of locally hand-crafted items appropriate for Mother’s Day gifts will also be available.

Make a purchase and you will be eligible for a daily door prize drawing for a free hanging basket. A free pack of either vegetable or flower seeds will also be given to each customer making a purchase.

Master Gardener volunteers will answer your gardening questions, help you select plants appropriate for your landscape, and carry your purchases to your car. Smart Gardening tip sheets to assist you in your efforts toward green thumb mastery will also be available.

“Money raised at this fundraiser makes it possible for us to create healthier, more beautiful environments where we live, work and play,” said Linda Whitlock, Master Gardener Program Coordinator. “Volunteers provide gardening assistance and science-based information in a variety of settings throughout the area.”

Cash, checks, credit cards and plant sale gift certificates will be accepted for payment. Gift certificates may be purchased in advance of the sale at the Kalamazoo MSU Extension office.

To receive more information about the Master Gardener Plant Sale or about the programs and services offered by the MSU Extension office in Kalamazoo County, please contact Linda Whitlock at (269) 383-8815, whitlo13@anr.msu.edu or Kalamazoo Master Gardeners on Facebook.