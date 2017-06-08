Tim Lester to Speak at Benefit Dinner for BBBS

Contributed by Cindy Schrauben, Communications Manager-Big Brothers Big Sisters

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)– Big Brothers Big Sisters, A Community of Caring is excited to announce plans for the 40th Annual Benefit Dinner. The June 19th milestone event will feature Western Michigan University’s new football coach Tim Lester as Guest Speaker.

The evening will include a cocktail and hors d’oeuvre reception, a three-course dinner, raffles, as well as silent and live auctions before the keynote address from Tim Lester. Lester, who is preparing for his first year as the Broncos’ head coach, will share plans for the season and memories from his time as WMU’s record-setting quarterback.

Amy Kuchta, chief executive officer of BBBS, urges supporters to buy their tickets early as the dinner sells out year after year. “We expect many, many guests will be eager to celebrate the dinner’s 40th anniversary while hearing what Tim Lester has to say about the upcoming football season,” Kuchta says.

Nearly 100 business sponsors are expected to support this year’s 40th anniversary event. Since 1978, the Annual Benefit Dinner has played an important role in providing funding to help the agency match local children with caring, supportive and consistent mentors and to provide ongoing support to more than 1,000 Big/Little matches annually. Each year, the money raised at the Benefit Dinner accounts for more than one-third of the agency’s annual budget.

“The community’s support of Benefit Dinner helps make it possible to provide local children with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever,” says Kuchta.

For tickets, please contact Sherry Butler at 269-382-6800 ext. 103 or Kori Jock at ext. 122. Tickets are $300 each.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

For more than 100 years Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Most children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters are in single-parent and low-income families. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles).

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a system of ongoing support and evaluation which is proven by independent studies to help families by improving the odds that Littles will perform better in school, have increased self-esteem, avoid situations that could limit their future success, and have stronger relationships with their parents and others. Big Brothers Big Sisters, A Community of Caring serves children in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Van Buren Counties. Learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer atwww.ThinkBigToday.org.