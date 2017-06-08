A Taste of Everything Expo celebrating style, family and entertainment on June 30th

DETROIT, MI– Marilyn Yvonne Community Service and C Brooks Presents bring more than 100 vendors to display their wares and meet future customers at “A Taste of Everything” Expo on June 30th. “We’ve drawn exhibitors from all over Michigan and we are excited about the Expo at the Eastern Market.

A Taste of Everything Expo is organized and hosted by C Brooks Presents with City Talk Magazine as the media sponsor. This event offers excitement to anyone interested in the chance to see some of the finest products in the Michigan, family fun and great food. Scheduled hours for the Expo are from 12:00pm to 8:00pm with many activities for families. A Taste of Everything includes Pony Rides, face painting and aPetting Zoo for the kids, a Bridal Expo, Merchants Row, Detroit Food Fest and an Entertainment Fest.

We are extremely excited about this Event which includes something for everyone. In our entertainment area, we will have hustle dance lessons, Zumba, dance showcase from Star Dance studio, live make-up demonstrations, and a music experience by DJ Chokes of the Todd Everett Experience.

A Taste of Everything will take place with local food trucks and local food offering samples of their very best. “This event continues to be the most affordable and effective Expo in Detroit for businesses to showcase and sell their products and services,” said Cheryl Brooks, CEO of Marilyn Yvonne Community Service. We hope all businesses take advantage of this great event to increase their market reach.”

To support the mission of Marilyn Yvonne Community Service, Non-profit, there is a $5 donation at the door to support our bladder cancer awareness fund,” Brooks said. This year’s Expo goal is to contribute more than $13,000 to research, education and scholarship” she said. We look forward to seeing you at “A Taste of Everything” on June 30th at the Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St. Shed 3, Detroit, MI 48207.

For Sponsorship or foundation information, visit www.marilynyvonne.org or contact us @ 248-864-5418 or send email to marilynyvonne0820@gmail.com.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8EVlZH-I6E1TWMyMGxvSFc4NHM/view