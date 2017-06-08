Rep. Griffin bill, FGM package approved by House

Contributed by Zac Britton- Michigan House of Representatives-Beth Griffin (State Rep.)

Lawmaker: Civil penalties for awful procedure should be significant

LANSING, MICH.- Victims of female genital mutilation will have the ability to receive significant civil damages, should legislation sponsored by state Rep. Beth Griffin be signed into law.

Griffin’s bill, part of an eight-bill and one-resolution bipartisan package, was overwhelming approved by the state House today to bring it one step closer to helping young victims. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is any procedure performed on girls, which is intended to remove or damage the external female genitalia.

“With the significant physical, emotional and psychological impact this procedure can have, we need to make certain that the punishment for doing this was also significant,” “said Griffin, of Mattawan. “The House package is really looking to take a wide-ranging approach to preventing FGM, punishing those who commit these heinous acts, as well as giving victims a voice and civil recourse.”

Specifically, Griffin’s bill allows FGM survivors to recover up to three times actual damages, including non-monetary damages costs and attorney fees, during a civil case.

She joined her fellow Republican and Democratic representatives in testifying before the House Law and Justice Committee on May 30, with the committee voting its approval of the bills on Tuesday. With today’s House vote, the legislation advances to the Senate for its consideration.

“This legislation is about protecting young children, allowing these girls the opportunity to grow into healthy women who do not have to endure the physical pain or emotional damage this procedure can bring with it,” Griffin said. “With that goal, I was proud to work with my fellow legislators to get this done quickly and effectively.”

The legislation follows a February incident where two young girls from Minnesota were subjected to the procedure at a southeast Michigan clinic. A Livonia couple was arrested on federal charges in April after allowing and performing the procedure after hours at their medical clinic, while a third individual has been fired from their emergency room doctor position for performing the procedure at the same Livonia clinic.