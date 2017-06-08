Vicksburg Family Medicine Practice Joins Bronson

Contributed by Carolyn Wyllie-Bronson Corporate Communications

VICKSBURG, Mich. – Bronson has partnered with Family Doctors of Vicksburg to form Bronson Family Medicine — Vicksburg. Since the early 1900s, Family Doctors of Vicksburg has been providing care to people in southern Kalamazoo County.

“We are very pleased to welcome the longstanding Family Doctors of Vicksburg team to the Bronson family,” says Carla Herbert, project director at Bronson. “We look forward to continuing to serve families in the area and to provide exceptional healthcare experiences.”

The practice is conveniently located at the newly refurbished Vicksburg Medical Office Building at 13320 North Boulevard St. It is staffed by Dr. Karl Kerchief; Dr. David Schriemer; Kathy Fenton-Miller, family nurse practitioner and Debra Klinger, nurse practitioner. Current patients will remain with their providers and experience a nearly seamless transition. The practice has plans to recruit an additional doctor this summer and will add support staff such as a patient clinical care coordinator, social worker and dietitian.

This team will provide services for:

Dermatology

Men and women’s health

Patient education

Physical Exams

Preventative care

Psychosocial care

Conditions Treated include:

Abdominal pain

Asthma

Cold and flu

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Infections

Skin care services will also continue to be provided as Bronson Skin Care & Cosmetic Laser Center. Darla Hulse, registered nurse, and Stacy Childs, registered medical assistant, will treat people for their skin care needs.

Like all Bronson medical practices, Bronson Family Medicine uses the Epic electronic health record system. Patients benefit by accessing their health information in Bronson MyChart to view their test results, refill prescriptions, schedule appointments and send messages to their doctor. Plus, doctors can see their patients’ health information on Epic to better coordinate care and collaborate with specialists.

Anticoagulation, lab and nutrition services, currently located at Bronson Vicksburg Outpatient Center, will be moving into the Vicksburg Medical Office Building. Outpatient rehabilitation services will remain at the outpatient center at 13326 N. Boulevard St.

To make an appointment with a provider at Bronson Family Medicine in Vicksburg, call (269) 649-2012 or visit bronsonhealth.com/primarycare.