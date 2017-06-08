Training on How to Write Quality Government Proposals

Contributed by Kathy Olsen, CWDP, CBSP-Marketing & Community Information Coordinator

Michigan WORKS! Southwest

Southwest MICH – The Southwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is hosting a regional ‘Meet the Buyer’ event to educate companies on how to do business with government purchasers. The event will also include a presentation on the Art of Writing Proposals by Seleana Samuel, Director of Purchasing with Lansing Community College.

The “Meet the Buyer” event will take place on Monday, June 12, from 1-4:30 p.m. at Western Michigan University’s Fetzer Center with check-in from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. The Fetzer Center is located at 2450 Business Court, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008. For more information: http://bit.ly/mtbKzooflyer.

“Meet the Buyer is a great opportunity for businesses to expand into the government marketplace by meeting one-on-one with several buyers and business resources in one afternoon” said Jan Campbell, program manager of the SW Michigan PTAC. “As a bonus, the event will also provide training on how businesses can write a quality proposal.” There is no charge for businesses to attend; however, pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done online at http://bit.ly/2017mtbKzoo.

Buyers scheduled to participate at the event include: City of Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University, Lansing Community College, State of Michigan Purchasing, Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Defense Logistics Agency. For sub-contracting opportunities, attendees can meet with DH Wireless and the Kellogg Company.

In addition, the following small business resources are planning to attend: Michigan Works! Southwest, Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Small Business Administration, SBA at TACOM, Vet Biz Central, and the Southwest Michigan PTAC.

Attendees should bring business cards and capability statements for meeting with buyers. Businesses with questions or those that need assistance with capability statements should contact PTAC at ptac@upjohn.org.

Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) assist businesses with selling products and/or services to the federal, state, and local governments.

The Southwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center is hosted by the W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and receives funding from state and federal governments. There is no charge to businesses for services PTAC provides. The SW Michigan PTAC region includes the counties of Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren. Learn more at www.upjohn.org/ptac. Information regarding other PTAC service areas in Michigan can be found atwww.ptacsofmichigan.org.