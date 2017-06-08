Rep. Iden encourages residents to enjoy Free Fishing Weekend

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN- State Rep. Brandt Iden encourages residents to kick off the summer by taking advantage of Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend, June 9 and 10.

“We have some beautiful natural resources here in Southwest Michigan,” Iden said. “This is the perfect opportunity to visit one of our many lakes, rivers, or streams with friends and family to fish and spend some time outdoors.”

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will waive all fishing licensing fees for Free Fishing Weekend, making it easier for residents and families to go out and enjoy this sport around the state. Please be advised that all other fishing regulations do still apply. For more information about Free Fishing Weekend, visit www.michigan.gov/freefishing, or contact Rep. Iden by calling 517-373-1774.