Girls Unveil 5th Annual Girls Can! Magazine and 2018 Destinations

What better way to learn about history, culture, media, and careers than to serve as travel writers. That’s what 25 young women did this past summer at Merze Tate Explorers. Six girls visited four countries in Europe, and 25 girls experienced STEM at its best through the University of Michigan’s School of Engineering. Now, see their stories, photos, and video as they unveil their 5th Annual Girls Can! Magazine.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 27th at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Program and Training Center, 601 W. Maple St. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-can-magazine-unveiling-celebration-tickets-36910702906?aff=GirlsCan