Dr. Martha Warfield to be honored by Fraternity

Contributed by the Brothers of Epsilon Xi Chapter

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)- The distinguished men of Alpha Phi Alpha – Epsilon Xi are extending to you an invitation to partake in a special reception honoring Martha Warfield, PhD. Since Martha’s beginning at WMU, she has made an indelible impact on students, faculty and the Western community. From her early careers of service to her work in the Division of Multicultural Affairs and now Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Martha has established a reputation for being devoted, fair, selfless and proactive in helping young people find and navigate their purpose.

Many of the Brothers of Alpha have been impacted by Martha’s contributions. Notably, Martha’s support to a group of aspiring young men in 1962 was pivotal in the success of these men establishing a chapter of Alpha that is now Epsilon Xi.

As the Brothers of Epsilon Xi celebrate the 55th Chapter Anniversary, we want to honor Dr. Martha Warfield for the support and love she has extended to generations of Alpha as well as countless other students at WMU both past and present.

We will honor Dr. Martha Warfield during a reception on October 13, 2017 at 5:30pm in the President’s Dining Room at the Bernhard Center. While, Martha does not know that she is being honored, distinguished alumni and current undergraduate brothers will give brief remarks and present to her a special gift. The Brothers hope that you can attend this event to show Dr. Martha Warfield your appreciation as well.