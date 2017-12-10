Dr. Lewis Walker Social Justice Youth Award Nominations Open

Contributed by Martin N. Markos, Executive Assistant

Kalamazoo, Michigan – The City of Kalamazoo is currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Dr. Lewis Walker Social Justice Youth Awards. As part of the citywide MLK Day of Service, awards will be given to students between the ages of 12-19 from the Kalamazoo area in honor of Dr. Lewis Walker, a trailblazer for the progression of racial equity in Kalamazoo.

The winners will have demonstrated achievements in racial justice, community service, volunteerism, and leadership. They will receive a community service award, a $200.00 monetary award, and a one year membership to the NAACP.

A total of four students will be recognized for their efforts. Three additional awards are presented by each of the program’s sponsors, Life EMS, Schupan & Sons, and Fifth Third Bank.

The winners will be recognized during the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2018 in the City Commission Chambers located at 241 W. South Street at 7:00 p.m. Nominations are due by Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.kalamazoocity.org/walkeraward. Paper applications are also available from the City Manager’s Office at City Hall. If you need assistance, please contact (269) 337-8047. More information is available at www.kalamazoocity.org/mlk.