Kalamazoo College President Joins Bronson Board of Directors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Bronson Healthcare welcomes Kalamazoo College President Jorge Gonzalez, PhD, to its regional board of directors. Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest and south central Michigan. With 8,800 employees, more than 1,300 medical staff members, and 846 licensed beds, it is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan.

Gonzalez joins the following Bronson Healthcare board members: Donald Parfet, Chair; Randall Eberts, PhD, Vice Chair; Nelson Karre, Vice Chair; Neil Nyberg, Secretary; Barbara L. James, Treasurer; Richard Allen, MD, Director; Mark Atkinson, MD, Director; Scott Davidson, MD, Vice Chief of Staff; Katy Fink, Director; Scott Gibson, MD, Director; James Greene, Jr., Director; Brenda Hunt, Director; William Johnston, Director; Mahesh Karamchandani, MD, Director; Aaron Lane-Davies,MD, Past Chief of Staff; John Lawlor, MD, Chief of Staff; James Liggins, Jr., Director; Steven Lins, MD, Director; LaJune Montgomery Tabron, Director; Michael Odar, CFA, Director; Frank J. Sardone, President & CEO; and Charles Zeller, MD, Director.

In addition to his service on the Bronson Healthcare board of directors, Gonzalez is President of the Board of the F.W. and Elsie L. Heyl Science Scholarship Fund and on the boards of the Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Southwest Michigan First.

Prior to becoming President of Kalamazoo College in July 2016, he served as Occidental College’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College from 2010 until 2016, and was a member of the Trinity University faculty for 21 years (1989-2010). A graduate of the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Monterrey, Mexico, Gonzalez earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in economics from Michigan State University.

About Bronson Healthcare:

The Bronson Healthcare system offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 70 locations in southwest Michigan. Key member organizations include: Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Lifestyle Improvement & Research Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.