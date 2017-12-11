Center for New Media offers new workshops for ages 10 and up

Contributed by Dawn Kemp, Public Information Specialist-Kalamazoo Valley Community College

KALAMAZOO (MICH)-Students age 10 and up are invited to participate in new Room 220 photo, video and audio editing workshops at Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Center for New Media. Digital painting, audio production, photo editing, video editing, and web comic and graphic novel production workshops are being offered on Sundays during January, February and March. Each workshop runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and costs $30. The courses will be taught by Aubrey Rodgers, chair of Art and New Media.

Room 220 Workshops at the Center for New Media

Sunday, January 14, 2018: Intro to Digital Painting

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $30

Have you ever wanted to learn to draw and paint with a computer? Or did you get a tablet and want to learn some ways to be creative with it? Well, learn at the Center for New Media how to use a drawing tablet and Photoshop to make stunning illustrations. This is your opportunity to see how art and technology relate. During this two-hour workshop, you will learn how to sketch, draw, ink, and paint digitally.

Sunday, Jan. 28: Intro to Audio Production

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $30

Ever wanted to learn how to make your own podcast? Or create music with a computer? This is your chance! Take an Audio Production Workshop at the Center for New Media and learn how to tell stories with audio. Audio Design is everywhere – on the radio, in television, movies, and all of your favorite tech devices. Learn how audio works in all of these mediums and create your own in the end!

Sunday, Feb. 4: Intro to Photo Editing

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $30

Are you guilty of taking a million photos and never doing anything with them? This is your chance to learn some ways to edit and print your images. During this session we will spend an hour learning how to take care of those pesky zits on photo day and make the sky look a little more fantastical in those vacation photos. We will also review some photography techniques and camera questions. Bring in that collection of photos and your camera and we will have a great couple of hours turning your photos from good to great!

Sunday, Feb. 11: Intro to Video Editing

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $30

Do you have some footage that needs an editor’s touch? Or a History Day documentary that could use some help? If you have content and need help figuring out how to make it into a finished video, this workshop is for you. Every great storyteller needs a great editor.

Sunday, March 4: Intro to Web Comics and Graphic Novels

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $30

You’ve got that story that you’ve been working on in your head forever. Here is your chance to get that idea on paper or the computer. Take a Comic Workshop at the Center for New Media and learn to tell stories visually. We will start working on paper and then learn some storytelling techniques by the pros on the computer.

For more information about community course offerings at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, contact Program Coordinator, Melody Woods at 269.353.1290 or email mwoods@kvcc.edu. To view the full class list and register, visit www.kvcc.edu/trainingschedule

or go to www.kvcc.edu/community.