Hateful Things Traveling Exhibit at Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Kalamazoo Valley Museum to Host Hateful Things Traveling Exhibit from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-Hateful Things is a traveling exhibit from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University. This exhibit contains 39 items from the late 19th century to the present day and will be on display through January 14, 2018. All of the pieces, as well as several images of violence, help to illustrate the effects of the Jim Crow laws against African Americans. The exhibit is meant to examine the history of racism as well as present-day stereotyping, and to help promote racial healing.

This exhibit contains examples of disturbing objects and images from both the past and the present. Through these objects and images, the viewer is able to both examine and gain an understanding of the historical as well as current stereotyping of African Americans. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum will be supplementing the exhibit with objects from its Collection as well as items on loan. Hateful Things is an important reminder of the racism that existed, and still exists, in America today.

The exhibit, which is not recommended for children under the age of 12, opened with a talk by Dr. David Pilgrim, founder of Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia. Dr. Pilgrim first collected these items to destroy them, then came to the conclusion that they could serve as useful tools in teaching about past and current racist practices and thinking.