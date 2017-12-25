Job Opportunities

Big Brothers Big Sisters, A Community of Caring is seeking a Receptionist/Administrative Assistant. To apply, submit resume and cover letter describing your experience and fit for this position to:

Regina Miller, Administrative Manager

3501 Covington Road

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

By email ONLY: reginamiller@bbbsmi.org

Open until filled.

Head of Facilities Management -Kalamazoo Public Library

Deadline for applications is Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Position Summary : Responsible for the management of the operations and personnel of the Facilities Management Department to include planning and design, construction, maintenance, cleaning and security of all library facilities, infrastructure and grounds. The Head of Facilities Management is expected to provide leadership and vision for the department, instill high service standards, and administer the department resources in alignment with the Library’s strategic plan. Reporting to the Library Director, the Head of Facilities Management is a member of the library’s senior management team.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor degree in facility management/engineering related discipline or equivalent with a minimum of five years’ experience in management of complex building operations.

Minimum of three years supervisory experience in motivating, training, appraising, and directing the efforts of staff.

Functional knowledge of Building Automation Systems.

Previous experience managing complex infrastructure projects.

Salary

$66,490 – $88,490 annually. Comprehensive benefits package includes health insurance, fully paid dental, vision, LTD and life insurance; fully paid retirement; vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

Position Type Full-time/Regular/Exempt

Application with cover letter and resume are required for consideration. Please see our website www.kpl.gov/jobs/ for information on how to apply.