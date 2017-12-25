KVM Winter Break Activities

Contributed by Dawn Kemp-Public Information Specialist, Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Kalamazoo Valley Museum’s Winter Break Activities Feature Family Performances

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)- The Kalamazoo Valley Museum will offer free family performances at noon during Winter Break. Musical concerts by Joe Reilly and Steve Barber and storytellers Adam Mellema and Jenifer Strauss will entertain Museum visitors on the Wednesdays and Fridays following Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Adam Mellema returns to Kalamazoo with warm, cozy stories perfect for counting down to a new year! Don’t miss this hilarious, high-energy storyteller back from the California palm trees. Storyteller, actor, and children’s movie and television producer, Mellema will perform lively stories Wednesday, December 27.

Joe Reilly, singer-songwriter and educator from Ann Arbor, Michigan, uses his music as an invitation to heal our relationships with ourselves, with each other, and with the earth. He believes, “We have the power to create peace in ourselves and our world. Of course this is no easy task. It takes diligent effort, resilience, and community support.” A native environmentalist from Kalamazoo, Joe was selected as the official troubadour for the National Get Outdoors Day in 2011. Joe will perform environmental songs for kids of all ages, including songs from his most recent children’s album, The Circle. These include songs about friendship, diversity, and inclusive community. Reily will perform at noon on December 29.

Steve Barber performs January 3 at noon. Barber is a retired teacher and elementary principal who will share stories and songs from his life and his family to help others talk about their own families and their own stories. He will talk and sing about his dog, going fishing, grandparents, a bunny that hopped across his yard, and his kitties that learned to dance. In addition to these songs, he will play and sing songs written and played by Woody and Arlo Guthrie. Woody Guthrie and Steve’s uncle Charlie may have ridden the rails together back in the 1930’s. His Uncle Charlie rode the rails, picked fruit in California, and helped build the Golden Gate Bridge. Family stories, what fun!

Join storyteller and Michigan Touring Artist Jenifer Strauss for a storytelling program sure to warm your toes. In this interactive program for kids and their families, find out how rabbit tricks fox, meet a family that lives in a snowflake, and learn why Thomas always wrestles with his snowsuit! Jenifer Straus is an enthusiastic story artist who connects to her audience with warmth, joy, and humor. Her stories are a mixture of uniquely adapted and “contemporized” tales from cultures around the world and carefully crafted personal narratives delivered with a flavor of the shared human experience. Jenifer takes to the stage Friday, January 5.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.