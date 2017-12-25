Stores Partner to Support Muscular Dystrophy

Contributed by Cindy Clark MDA Executive Director – cclark@mdausa.org

Next Door Stores, Admiral and Village Pantry’s Launch Annual Holiday Fundraising Program to Help Kids with Muscular Dystrophy

Greater Michigan— Next Door Stores, Admiral and Village Pantry’s owned by GPM Investments, the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store business throughout the East and Midwest, today announced the launch of their holiday fundraising campaign in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help kids with muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases live longer and grow stronger in the Greater Michigan area.

From December 1 to December 31, Next Door Stores, Admiral and Village Pantry’s convenience stores and its associates are selling holiday-themed paper pinups for $1 to help find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, while sending kids with disabilities to barrier-free summer camps.

“This holiday season, our stores are proud to partner with MDA once again to help give local kids with life-threatening diseases a world of unlimited possibilities at MDA Summer Camp,” said Arie Kotler GPM Investments, LLC, CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for our customers and store employees who donate to make a real difference in the lives of individuals living with muscle-debilitating diseases in this community.”

Since first teaming up with MDA in 2011, GPM and its customers have raised more than $970,000 in support of MDA’s shared mission to support people whose

abilities to move have been compromised by neuromuscular disease, including everyday abilities like walking, running, hugging, talking and even breathing.

“Support from GPM Investments, their associates and customers through MDA’s holiday pinup program is changing lives, said Cindy Clark Executive Director. It gives kids with muscular dystrophy the opportunity to experience independence, gain self-confidence and make life-long friends. While participating in barrier-free camp activities, kids with muscular dystrophy can truly live unlimited for a week. We are so grateful for their partnership and support.”

About GPM Investments GPM Investments, LLC, or GPM, is the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business, operating or supplying fuel to more than 1,000 stores in a total of 18 states. The company, based in Richmond, VA, operates or supplies stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

About MDA MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.