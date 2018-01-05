New Year’s Resolution…TRAVEL!

Okay, you said you were going to do more of it this year…yes, TRAVEL! What better way to start the year than to plan an educational experience of a lifetime. The Merze Tate Explorers will explore the black sand beaches of Hawaii during an all-inclusive, tour-guide led study in June, 2018.

In addition to students earning high school science credit, adults too will experience the black sand beaches of Kona, the Pearl Harbor Museum in Honolulu, tours to chocolate factories, astronomy at night, volcano exploration by day….and so much more!

Contact Program Leader, Sonya Hollins for more information at: contact@merzetate.com. Don’t miss out!