Law Enforcement Agency Seeks New Recruits

KALAMAZOO, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) will host a free informational recruiting seminar on Saturday, February 24, at Galilee Baptist Church; 1216 N. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, prior to graduating recruit school.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED.

No felony arrest or convictions.

Driving record free of suspensions.

Of good moral character.

Pass vision and hearing requirements.

Competitive salary. Starting salary is $44,000 annually, with a $7,800 raise upon completion of one year of service.

Contact Tpr. Kellie Shaffer for additional information at: Shafferk@michigan.gov or (269) 657-5551.