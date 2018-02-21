policeman
Law Enforcement Agency Seeks New Recruits

KALAMAZOO, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) will host a free informational recruiting seminar on Saturday, February 24, at Galilee Baptist Church; 1216 N. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.  Attendees are asked to arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, prior to graduating recruit school.
  • Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED.
  • No felony arrest or convictions.
  • Driving record free of suspensions.
  • Of good moral character.
  • Pass vision and hearing requirements.
  • Competitive salary. Starting salary is $44,000 annually, with a $7,800 raise upon completion of one year of service.

             Contact Tpr. Kellie Shaffer for additional information at:  Shafferk@michigan.gov or (269) 657-5551.

