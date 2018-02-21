Go! Green Oshtemo: Community Input Meeting

KALAMAZOO, MICH., Feb. 20th, 2018 − On Monday, March 5, 2018, Oshtemo Township is inviting community members to help kick off Go! Green Oshtemo, a comprehensive planning project for parks, recreation, greenways, non-motorized transportation, and cemeteries. The evening meeting will be an exciting collaboration between the Township’s project team and community members in order to get input on all things green. Oshtemo wants to hear from YOU! All ages are encouraged to attend the meeting hosted at the Township Hall, 7275 West Main Street, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

As Oshtemo Township’s population continues to grow, people are asking for a quality of life that is more connected by sidewalks and paths, more thoughtful of natural features and open spaces, and provides park amenities for recreation activities. The Township is accepting this challenge, rolling up our collective sleeves, and inviting the community to work with us on these requests. Recent accomplishments such as the completion of the Rural Preservation Strategy within the 2018 Master Plan will be shared, while new ideas are encouraged.

Township Supervisor Libby Heiny-Cogswell states that, “Oshtemo is changing and it is important for the community to step up to create a strategy for conservation and amenities.”

Please plan to attend this important meeting. As always, kids are invited to join the conversation to share their recreation wants and needs!

For more information about this community input meeting, please contact a staff member of the Go! Green Oshtemo team at 269-375-4260.