The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts has announced the juror and dates for the 37th annual High School Area Show. Submissions are open and welcome from high-school artists residing in Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties. Artists can submit online , with an entry fee of $3 per artwork. For details and guidelines, visit: ABOUT THE SHOW

The exhibition will open May 19 and run through June 10. An awards reception for artists and family takes place on Thursday, May 17.

Juror for the show will be Juror: Karina Galvan Moore, Director of Admissions for the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design

For the fifth year, the exhibition will partner with 6th Congressional District to select a representative in the Congressional Art Competition . In 2017, Cameron Hoogstraten of Otsego High School, won the honor for her digital illustration Native American Dancer, which is now hanging in the U.S. Capitol. Winners of this honor also receive round trip airfare for two to Washington, D.C. to see their work on view.

Awards and scholarships valued at more than $600,000 were awarded in 2017. Expected to participate this year are the Cleveland Institute of Art; Indiana University-South Bend; Kendall School of Art and Design; Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design; Olivet College; Stamps School of Art and Design, University of Michigan; Gwen Frostic School of Art at Western Michigan University; and the Kirk Newman Art School at the KIA.