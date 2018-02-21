May 19-June 10, 2018
  • The annual signature event for student artists in nine Southwest Michigan counties offers prizes and scholarships in addition to the opportunity to have student work hang in the museum.
  • Submission deadline is midnight, March 31, 2018.
  • Click here to submit
  • Students residing in the 6th Congressional District may concurrently enter the Congressional Art Competition for a chance to have their work hang in the U.S. Capitol.
  • All accepted students are eligible for cash and scholarship awards.
  • Exhibition reception & awards ceremony: 5:30-7:30 pm on Thursday, May 17.
  • For questions, contact: Michelle Stempien at michelles@kiarts.org