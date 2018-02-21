WMU Fraternity “Campus Campout” to Raise Funds for Habitat for Humanity

Alpha Tau Omega Camps Out on Western’s Campus

Monday, February 26th through 12pm on Wednesday, February 28th.

Kalamazoo, Mich. (March 13, 2018) – Members of Western Michigan University’s Alpha Tau Omega (ATΩ) fraternity will camp out for 48 consecutive hours to raise funds for Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity, February 26 through Noon Wednesday, February 28th. The ATΩ brothers hope to raise $5,000 and are prepared for any weather, they claim, and are ready, if necessary, to be “freezin’ for a reason.”

The campout will take place at the flag poles at the center of campus near the Lee Honors College from noon on Monday, March 13th to noon on Wednesday, March 15th. The community can visit the campers, learn more about Habitat for Humanity, and, of course, make a donation.

“Alpha Tau Omega has been involved with Habitat for Humanity with our event Campus Campout for the last 14 years,” said David Luplow, ATΩ’s philanthropy chairman. “We continue to do this event to continue to show our support of Habitat for Humanity and the great Kalamazoo community. As part of the Kalamazoo community, we want to give back and help make this a better place for all. By camping out, we are able to raise awareness about the great work Habitat does for the community.”

“Campus Campout is a great way to see our hard work pay off and watch the proceeds go directly back to our community to help those who need it most,” David said. “Habitat does great work and we are happy to be able to help. What we like to say is that we are ‘Freezin’ for a Reason.'”

Campout donations can be made on behalf of ATΩ by credit card at www.habitatkalamazoo.org (please enter “ATΩ” or “Campout” in the appropriate box). Checks made payable to Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity, with ATΩ in the memo space, can be mailed to Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity at 1126 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49048. Donations also can be dropped off with the students on the WMU campus during the campout.

WMU’s ATΩ chapter started the Campus Campout in 2003 to raise funds to support the volunteer efforts of the ATΩ members and WMU students with Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity. The WMU ATΩ chapter began in 1995 and currently has just over 60 active members.