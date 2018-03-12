Food Safety Certification Training in Kalamazoo 

KALAMAZOO (MICH)-Time is running out for people who would like to participate in Kalamazoo County, Michigan State Extension ServSafe certification food safety training.

This 16-hour training will be offered on March 13 and March 20, 2018 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, The Grove Center, 7107 Elm Valley Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. This two-day training will be using the ServSafe Manager 7th edition curriculum. The certification exam is administered at the March 20th class.

This is a great opportunity for those who need to be certified or re-certified in the ServSafe food safety program that is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. ServSafe is a Food Protection Manager Certification Examination accredited by the American National Standards Institute-Conference for Food Protection. Since 2010, state law mandates that every food establishment in Michigan must employ a minimum of one certified manager. Studies have found that the presence of a certified food protection manager means higher compliance levels with food safety practices and behaviors than in facilities lacking a certified manager.

ServSafe food safety training is design for food service staff working at: restaurants, school cafeterias, nursing homes or public events where food is prepared and served, kitchens operated by churches, non-profit organizations and etc. The training is also open to those who want to improve their employability.

The food safety class will be taught by Michigan State University Food Safety Educators: Leatta Byrd MA, RDN and Jeannie Nichols.

To register online and purchase a ServSafe Manager 7th edition book go to:

Cost of the training is $145.00 plus the cost of a ServSafe Manager 7th edition book with an exam answer sheet that you must have to take the course. A score of 75% or above on the exam is required in order to receive a certificate.

For more information on ServSafe, classes in your area or to register for a class, contact

Leatta Byrd MA, RDN (269)-384-8063 or e-mail byrdle@anr.msu.edu. or Jeannie Nichols: nicho115@anr.msu.edu. To find the nearest MSU Extension office, visit: msue.anr.msu.edu. To register go to: https://events.anr.msu.edu/