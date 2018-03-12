Laughfest Kicks off with Yellow Up Event

Contributed by Tyler Lecceadone-Laughfest

Comedians and local celebrities to participate in free to attend March 13 LAUGHsketball game

GRAND RAPIDS (Mich.) – Laughfest 2018, the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, begins with the community YELLOW UP event on March 8. This kickoff event is in support of the festival and to raise awareness for “the serious behind the funny”—the free cancer, grief and emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. On March 13, the community is also invited to gather for a free, family-friendly event as comedians and local celebrities participate in the first ever LAUGHsketball game.

Beginning March 8, businesses all around Grand Rapids will display yellow LaughFest yard signs and window displays. Streets and sidewalks will be dotted with the yellow flags, balloons, stickers and buttons, and at night, the city will glow yellow with LaughFest smiles.

Individuals are invited to YELLOW UP and can find more information along with lots of fun and simple ways to get involved on social media and at laughfestgr.org,

Headliners included Trevor Noah, performing during Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, Tiffany Haddish and returning LaughFest veterans Maria Bamford and Cameron Esposito, among other diverse artists including some festival newcomers and other returning favorites. The artists revealed are in addition to the previously announced “Weird Al” Yankovic event happening in partnership with Live Nation and 20 Monroe Live, and the Grand Rapids Symphony’s Second City’s Guide to the Symphony.

“Gilda’s LaughFest was launched in March 2011 by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids to honor laughter as an essential part of emotional health and wellbeing. Please join us as we paint West Michigan yellow on March 8 and gather as a community on March 13 for the LAUGHsketball game. Both events offer individuals and businesses an opportunity to not only join in celebration of our eighth annual festival, but to illuminate the emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest.

LAUGHsketball, a free community event where comedians will take on local celebrities in a family-friendly basketball game, will be held at DeltaPlex Grand Rapids. Doors will open at 5:30, and the game will begin at 6 p.m. The event will also feature activities for all ages, including a rubber chicken toss, dance competition, silent auctions, mascots and some seriously special guests.

LAUGHsketball teams (subject to change) include:

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is a free community with a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops and social activities designed to support emotional health. Proceeds from LaughFest benefit these programs.

Previously announced acts for LaughFest 2018 include: Trevor Noah, performing during Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Maria Bamford, Cameron Esposito, Anjelah Johnson, Greg Hahn, Bert Kreischer, Rik Roberts and Ron Funches.

LaughFest 2018 will include more than 150 free and ticketed events featuring over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in West Michigan. LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase atLaughFest Central, located inside Shops @ MoDiv, online at laughfestgr.org, or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000. For a full listing of festival events, visit laughfestgr.org.

About Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is a free emotional health support community of children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving a death due to any cause. Its comprehensive program, delivered by professionals, includes education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops and social activities. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is one of the largest and busiest of the 42 affiliates in North America. The organization runs entirely on charitable donations and currently serves more than 10,000 individuals each year at its clubhouses in Grand Rapids and Lowell, Mich., in various schools and community centers. For more information, visit www.gildasclubgr.org.