11th Annual Mental Health Forum Planned

Kalamazoo (MICH)-Emerging HOPE Family Strengthening Program cordially invites you to attend the 11th Annual Mental Health Forum. The forum will take place on April 14, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Emerging HOPE office location, 3901 Emerald Drive.The forum features a keynote address, by Kevin Fischer, executive director of the Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Following the keynote speaker participants can choose from one of three educational workshops to attend.

Workshop 1: I Am Not My Diagnosis

Workshop Facilitator: Kimberly Thorpe, LMSW, Founder/CEO of Let’s Talk About It Group Home for Girls

Workshop 2: Heart & Soul: Using contemplative practices for health of the mind and spirit

Workshop Facilitator: J. Barrett Lee, MACS, BA, Formerly a Presbyterian minister, Barrett is currently a layperson in The Episcopal Church and an oblate novice of St. Gregory’s Abbey, a Benedictine monastery in Three Rivers, Michigan.

Workshop 3: Depression in Adolescents ranging from ages 12 to 17 years old and Recognizing suicidal ideation, signs and stages of depression.

Workshop Facilitator: Monica Landwer-Robinson, RN, Borgess Health Alliance, Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit

The forum will also feature two powerful presenters that will tell their story about living with and having loved ones with mental illness. Health agency booths will be set up allowing participants to view the agency display booths, talk with mental health providers and gather information. Mental Health Clinicians will serve as “Trigger Response People” to provide emotional support for individuals that may experience an uncomfortable memory from exposure to the topics. Lunch will be provided as well as event t-shirts will be given to the first 100 registered participants. Opportunities for continuing education credits will be available. Registration is $25 with limited scholarships available. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/s/XQ9LPK7.

For additional information, please contact Curtis or Dr. Pamela Robinson at 269-321-0021.