Emerging HOPE – Camp Day Out

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-The 12th Annual “Camp Day Out” Event will be held on Saturday, March 10, at the Emerging HOPE office building, 3901 Emerald Drive from 10-4 p.m. The purpose of this event is to inform urban families (ages 5-18) of camping and summer program opportunities that are available to their children and to provide them with free summer camp/program scholarships. It is our desire that all children have an opportunity to experience a fun-filled summer. The camps and summer programs consist of traditional day and overnight, sports camps, performing arts camps, science camps, and nature camps. Youth of all abilities are encouraged to attend.

This family-friendly one-stop-shop event will is being conducted in an “Open House” fashion (allowing participants to come and go as they please). Camp Day Out will consist of refreshments, on-site camp/program registration from over 30 summer programs and camps, FREE summer camp/program scholarships, music, door prizes, face painting, bookmaking, Bibbly the Mascot, 3D Printing with Dr. Tamara Croom, DVM, and other fun activities.

Door prizes will be given out from the Kalamazoo Insitute of Arts, Climb Kalamazoo, Juggle Joes, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Kalamazoo Civic Theater, Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball Team, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Air Zoo, Taste of Heaven, Confections with Convictions Chocolate Shop, Grand Traverse Pie Company, and many more. Parents and youth will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with program directors from an array of programs. The event is specifically designed for parents and children to attend and participate together.

For additional information contact Curtis or Dr. Pamela Robinson or an Emerging HOPE Board member (J. Barrett Lee, Turnera Croom Dvm, Rachel Meier Laughlin, Latashia, Celeste Tyree).

Phone: 269-321-0021

Email: emerginghope@gmail.com

http://www.emerginghopefsp.org/