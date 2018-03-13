Sorority hosts a minority-owned business meet and greet

Light refreshments will be served while they last and opportunities to network around hot topics, “table talks,” will be available. After rolling out the Calhoun County Minority-Owned Business Directory two years ago (an updated edition will be available at the meet and greet), the sorority realized in addition to many residents not being aware of minority-owned businesses in the area, many minority-owned businesses didn’t know each other existed.

“We have been excited and pleased so many have found value in the directory so wanted to take it to the natural next level and bring those listed together to connect, network and share best practices for the growth and success of their businesses,” stated Lynn Ward Gray, chair of the committee that brought the original listing into existence in 2016.

Gray added that: “Economic development is one of the sorority’s focus areas. As a sorority of predominately African American women, we thought it would be a great Women’s History Month activity not only for all the minority-owned women businesses to come together but ALL minority-owned businesses to meet up, creating a space for networking and information sharing. And what better location than 303 West Networking Café, it’s in the name!”

Business owners are encouraged to bring their business cards and a company brochure or other information to exchange with others. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (269) 830-2456 or email g4bcnow@gmail.com or go to our website at www.battlecreekdst.org.