Free Film Festival is Public Media Network’s Oscars-This Weekend

KALAMAZOO (MICH.) —Wish you could have made it to the Oscars? Well, you’re in luck….sort of. Teen and adult filmmakers compete for the Public Media Network version of the Oscar during the 5th annual North by Midwest Micro-Budget Film Festival. The event takes place from 9 am to Noon, Saturday, March 17, at the Epic Center, 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall. The 5th annual festival hosted by Public Media Network, is a juried competition for filmmakers who use film to tell engaging stories on a budget. A teen and adult competition will take place over a day of free screenings, popcorn, and Oscar-style fun! A film-making forum also will take place along with the presentations of the “Ocsars” at 8 p.m., in an award ceremony.

“The Teen Filmmaker Festival is incredibly sophisticated and varied. Fascinating!,” said Jill Cribbs. During the NxMW Film Festival, 44 films will be shown. The full lineup will include 21 short features, 4 long features, 13 animation and microcam films, and 6 documentaries.

“We are counting down the days!” said Jeff Vande Zande, Director of “The Artist’s Statement” and “Light and Shadow” which will be showing in the festival.

The North By Midwest Film Festival provides a platform for filmmakers from all over to show off their creativity and to help get their films on the big screen. For each category, there will be monetary prizes will be awarded for the top three films.

Screening will begin at noon and show in four theatres on the second floor of the Epic Center. The festival is free and many are encouraged to register by going to: http://nxmwfilm.org/2018/tickets/

About NxMW Film Festival

From the heart of the Midwest, the Kalamazoo-based North by Midwest Film Festival honors North America-based filmmakers working with small budgets.

About Public Media Network

Public Media Network (PMN, formerly known as the Community Access Center) is a Public, Education, and Government (PEG) community media organization founded in 1983. We provide non-commercial media services to these consortium partner communities: City of Kalamazoo, City of Portage, Kalamazoo Township, Oshtemo Township, Comstock Township, and the City of Parchment in the state of Michigan.

NxMW Film Festival 2018 is sponsored by Black Arts & Cultural Center, Tibbs Brewing Company, Education for the Arts, Kalamazoo Valley, Public Media Network, Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Film Society, Education for Employment, Wellspring Cori Terry & Dancers, Kalamazoo Public Library, Kalamazoo College, On Purpose Branding, Stuart Avenue Inn, The Epic Center, Taco Bobs, Tap House, Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.