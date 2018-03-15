WMUK honored for broadcasting excellence at statewide event

Contributed by Western Michigan University-Office of Communications

KALAMAZOO (Mich.)–Western Michigan University’s National Public Radio station WMUK 102.1 FM was recognized for broadcasting excellence, receiving three awards in this category from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters at the Great Lakes Media Show in Lansing, Michigan, March 7.

“We’re excited to have received these awards from our peers across Michigan,” says Stephen Williams, WMUK’s general manager. “WMUK’s excellent news, culture and entertainment coverage continues to connect us deeply with communities across Southwest Michigan.

“Critically, it helps bring light to regional issues and opportunities that our audiences want to learn more about. It’s always heartening to see that work be acknowledged by our peers.”

Station staff members winning awards for programs and promotions are:

· Jack Perlstein, for one All Ears Theatre Promotion of “The Legend of Rip Van Winkle” and “Chase Marlow, U.S. Marshall,” Best Public Radio Marketing Materials and Promos

· Earlene McMichael, “for WestSouthwest Broadcast: Live @Chenery Auditorium with (Trayvon Martin’s Mother) Sybrina Fulton,” Merit (second place) Public Radio News Special or Public Affairs Program

· Craig Freeman, host; Cara Lieurance, producer; and Martin Klemm, sound engineer, for “Weekend Let’s Hear It: The Last Gasp Collective,” Merit Public Radio Musical Programming.

Last year, WMUK received two 2016 Broadcast Excellence Awards.

WMUK General Manager Stephen Williams (left), Earlene McMichael and Jack Perlstein represented the station at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ 2017 Broadcast Excellence Awards March 7 in Lansing, Michigan. Also honored were Craig Freeman, Cara Lieurance and Martin Klemm.