Consumer’s Energy Gives Big to Child Care

Contributed by Heidi Fuerst-Kalamazoo Drop-In Child Care Center

Pictured: Consumer’s Energy Community Affairs Manager, Dennis McKee, delivered the check to KDCCC’s Executive Director Kathy McNinch and Mayor Hopewell. – photo provided by KDCCC

KALAMAZOO (MICH)- The Kalamazoo Drop-In Child Care Center (KDCCC) has supported families in Kalamazoo with free childcare for more than 25 years. Because of their effort to provide quality childcare for needy families, Mayor Bobby Hopewell presented the center with a Proclamation. That endorsement has led to a $7,200 grant from Consumer’s Energy Foundation to kick off the organization’s spring fundraising efforts.

“The generosity of Consumer’s Energy, along with contributions from local foundations and individual donors, ensure that the Kalamazoo Drop-In Child Care Center will be able to continue caring for children and families,” says Kathy McNinch, executive director of the Center.

The KDCCC, located in downtown Kalamazoo, 345 W. Michigan Ave., provides part-time childcare for more than 200 children from approximately 150 low-income families. This quality, safe environment gives parents the peace of mind when they leave their children to search for housing or employment, attend school or appointments, or simply a brief respite from the demands of parenting.

Children ages six weeks to five years old attend the center where they receive healthy meals, safe indoor and outdoor play, and free books. Resources for other services also are provided to parents in need.

For additional information about KDCCC or to contribute to the Spring Fund Drive, visit www.kdccc.org or call Kathy McNinch at 269-382-3640.