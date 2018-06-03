TEACHERS TO COMPETE FOR COVETED NATIONAL AWARD

LANSING, Mich.—From the scores of educators who participated in Michigan History Day® (National History Day in Michigan), the Historical Society of Michigan, administrator of the program, has selected two teachers to vie for the Harris History Teacher of the Year award during the National History Day competitions, which take place in College Park, Maryland, June 10-14, 2018 . Jennifer Gradowski of Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Bay City was chosen for the junior division, and John Beck of Heritage Christian Academy in Kalamazoo was selected for the senior division. The Harris History Teacher of the Year award is sponsored by James F. Harris and awarded to one middle school and one high school teacher annually. The two national winners will be announced on June 14 . To be selected to compete for the teacher of the year award, an educator must demonstrate a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest. A team of teachers and historians choose the two national winners, who will receive $5,000 each in addition to the coveted title of teacher of the year. The History Day program offers a fascinating opportunity to move beyond routine learning. Based on an annual theme, students choose to explore and research a local, national or international historical topic. The theme for 2018 is Conflict & Compromise in History. Michigan’s 59 student state finalists will present their work in one of five categories—performances, exhibits, papers, websites and documentaries—at the National History Day competition. The Historical Society of Michigan is the state’s oldest cultural organization, founded in 1828 by territorial governor Lewis Cass and explorer Henry Schoolcraft. A nongovernmental nonprofit, the Society focuses on publications, conferences, education, awards and recognition programming, and support for local history organizations to preserve and promote Michigan’s rich history.