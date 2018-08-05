Voters Asked to Support Seniors on August 7

Contributed by Jeff Palmer, public relations

Kalamazoo County Senior Millage

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)– Supporters of the August 7 ballot proposal for a senior millage in Kalamazoo County asks voters to show up on August 7 to support a proposed millage rate of .35 mill to help fund essential services for vulnerable seniors. A homeowner with a taxable property value of $100,000 will pay $35 annually.

“Kalamazoo County is one of only ten counties in Michigan without a senior millage,” said Lucinda Stinson, ballot committee co-chair. “We’re asking voters to ‘Say Yes to Seniors’ on August 7 by passing a modest millage that will help some of our most vulnerable neighbors age in place with the safety, dignity, and quality of life they deserve.”

The proposed millage will support services for at-risk seniors such as adult day care, home safety and repair (ramps, grab bars, railings), outreach to isolated seniors, elder abuse prevention, volunteer/escorted transportation, money management, long-term care ombudsman, healthy living classes, and more.

According to Stinson, approximately 20 percent of county residents are age 60 and older. Many are living at or below the federal poverty level. Currently, hundreds of county seniors are on waitlists to receive some essential services. Without a millage, waitlists are forecasted to increase substantially in coming years.

“Say Yes To Seniors” ballot committee members include: John Hilliard and Rosamond Robbert, Older Adult Services Advisory Council; Janet Jones and Judy Sivak, Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues; Karen Halsted and Joel Cooper, Disability Network of Southwest Michigan; Tracy Hall and Mike Quinn, Kalamazoo County Commissioners; Moses and Ruthie Walker (Honorary Chairs) and Lou Bilancio, Ecumenical Senior Center; Betty Lee Ongley (Honorary Chair); Lucinda Stinson, Lending Hands of Michigan; and Tauhric Brown, Senior Services of Southwest Michigan.

For more information, contact Lucinda Stinson, (269) 567-4381, or Dale Hein, (269) 615-5754.