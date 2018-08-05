Iden celebrates $28,000 Oshtemo Fire Dept. grant

Contributed by the offices of Rep. Brandt Iden

*Headline photo: Rep. Brandt Iden joined local officials in celebrating Oshtemo Township Fire Department by the Firehouse Subs Foundation. Contributed to Community Voices

Oshtemo (MICH.)- State Rep. Brandt Iden today joined local officials in celebrating a $28,000 grant awarded to the Oshtemo Township Fire Department by the Firehouse Subs Foundation.

“A huge thank you to our first responders who are committed to ensuring our safety,” said Iden of Oshtemo. “This grant will allow the department to operate to the best of their ability – which will benefit all of our community.”

The grant will be used to purchase new fire suits, boots and helmets for the department.