African American Collaborative Meet Friday

BATTLE CREEK (MICH.)- The Economics Priority Team of the African American Collaborative is meeting this Friday, July 13, 2018 at 12 noon. We have much to discuss and sharewith you. I am requesting that you come and join the team. We are both celebrating and strategizing. Do not miss your opportunity to be a part of crafting the economic vitality of our coming future. The meeting will take place at the Urban League of Battle Creek located at 172 United Way St.