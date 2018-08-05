African American Collaborative Meet Friday

Contributed by Kyra Wallace, President/CEO- Urban League of Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK (MICH.)- The Economics Priority Team of the African American Collaborative is meeting this Friday, July 13, 2018 at 12 noon. We have much to discuss and share with you. I am requesting that you come and join the team. We are both celebrating and strategizing. Do not miss your opportunity to be a part of crafting the economic vitality of our coming future. The meeting will take place at the Urban League of Battle Creek located at 172 United Way St.
If you have any questions, please contact our community volunteer, Hazel Le Mon.She is assisting our team in pushing this agenda forward. Also, please do not forget our conversation and lunch with Alana tomorrow, July 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at New Level Sports.