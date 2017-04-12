Community Voices is an online and print features magazine which highlights events, activities and news which educates and inspires the multicultural community of West Michigan. The online and print magazine provides opportunities for area businesses, nonprofits, freelance writers and columnists to share their news and views with the thousands who visit Community Voices’ online site.

The online site is updated each week with news and information provided by the communities in which we serve.Those seeking to submit information for public information may send them to: editor@comvoicesonline.com.

The print magazine is distributed quarterly and distributed throughout West Michigan free to the public. Subscriptions also are available for $12 for 4 issues which includes postage and handling. For a subscription send request by emailing: ads@comvoicesonline.com Subject: Subscriptions.

Community Voices was founded in 2005 by James and Arlene Washington as a bi-weekly newspaper free for the community of Southwest Michigan. The publication went solely online in 2008, and was redesigned in 2010 by new managers, Season Press LLC. The print magazine was first released in April 2011 with a Spring issue.

Community Voices is a vehicle in sharing community news and is not responsible for the information provided or the comments made by its contributing writers. Community Voices has the right to reject information provided without explanation.

Community Voices’ Staff includes:

Editor: Sonya Bernard-Hollins

Hollins has been a reporter for more than 20 years serving at newspapers and magazines throughout the Midwest. She has earned various local, state and national recognition for her dedication to youth and community journalism. She can be reached at: editor@comvoicesonline.com

Webmaster: Geoffrey Brege

Brege has years of expertise in web design and management which leads to the creative aspects of the online site.

Graphic Designer: Fortitude Graphic Design and Printing

The staff of Fortitude Graphic Design and Printing work to create the freshest look for Community Voices’ print magazine. For more information on Fortitude Graphic Design and Printing visit: www.fortitudegdp.com